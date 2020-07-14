Gauteng crosses 100,000 COVID-19 case mark as SA's infections keep rising

The death toll has risen to 4,172 after the Health Ministry confirmed that 93 more people had died.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing the national number to over 287,000.

Sixteen of the deceased were in the Free State and 11 in Mpumalanga.

Gauteng, the epicentre of the pandemic, has now passed the 100,000 mark, recording 103,713 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 287 796, the total number of deaths is 4172 and the total number of recoveries is 138 241. pic.twitter.com/OpB9jrkRw2 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 13, 2020

In the last 24 hours, this province recorded more than 5,000 new cases.

The Western Cape now accounts for nearly 79,000 cases while the Eastern Cape reported 52,000 infections.

More than 40,000 tests have been carried out in the last day across the country.

Nearly 140,000 people have recovered since contracting the virus.

