Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would implement stage one load shedding from 9 am to 10 pm on Wednesday.

It says the Medupi and Majuba power stations have each managed to return generation units to service, improving the power system, but that the additional capacity was not enough to avert scheduled power cuts altogether.

Technicians are also working at the Tutuka and Kendal stations, where the return to service has been delayed.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The generation system has improved such that at 9 am on Wednesday, Eskom will implement stage one load shedding until 10 pm. We wish to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the absolute last resort in order to protect the national grid.”

