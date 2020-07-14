De Ruyter: Eskom never said there'd only be 3 days of load shedding in winter

Tuesday is the fifth consecutive day that the country is experiencing stage two rolling blackouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said he had never made an absolute commitment to South Africans that there would only be three days of load shedding during winter.

Tuesday is the fifth consecutive day that the country is experiencing stage two rolling blackouts.

It is expected to continue until 10 pm on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Eskom vowed to use the time during lockdown to conduct maintenance.

De Ruyter said he had not broken any commitment to South Africans that load shedding would not go beyond three days.

“What I am saying to South Africa right now is that we are disappointed that load shedding has once again occurred. We are taking action to fix our generation system.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.