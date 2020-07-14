CoCT continues mop-up operations in areas hit by heavy storms

Assessments have been completed in communities like Khayelitsha, Lower Crossroads, Makhaza and Lavender Hill.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said mop-up operations in communities affected by fierce weather conditions were continuing.

City officials said roofs were blown off in areas like Masiphumelele, Fish Hoek and Kuilsriver.

Strong winds in Strand have demolished several temporary classrooms at Nomzamo High School.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Power outages have been experienced in areas such as Fish Hoek, Deep River, Claremont and Gugulethu.”

And while the wet weather might have caused some chaos for the city, it's also bumped up dam levels.

Dams supplying Cape Town are almost 73% full and water consumption over the past week has also decreased.

The city's Xanthea Limberg said: “Just three weeks ago, dam levels were at 58.8% and although rainfall has been inconsistent during this period, a handful of significant storm events have done some heavy lifting for our stored water supplies.”

