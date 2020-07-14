Case against 6 men accused of Andile Mbuthu’s murder postponed

The Verulam magistrates court has been temporarily shut down after several officials tested positive for COVID-19.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The bail application judgment of the six men accused of killing a 16-year-old matric pupil from Durban has been postponed to next Wednesday.

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the Othongathi area. His body was found in a river in Othongathi in May.

The Verulam magistrates court, where the judgment was expected to be delivered on Tuesday, has been temporarily shut down after several officials tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s not the first time that there’s been a postponement linked to COVID-19 in the Mbuthu murder case.

Last month, the bail hearing had to be postponed after the prosecutor and magistrate in the matter tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspects are alleged to have burnt Mbuthu’s body before putting it into a bag filled with bricks and tossing it into a river.

The six accused will remain in the Westville Correctional Centre for at least one more week.

The seventh accused, a 16-year-old juvenile, abandoned his bail application in May and remains in police custody.