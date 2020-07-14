Andile Mbuthu murder accused set to learn fate on bail application today

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local tavern.

DURBAN - Judgment in the bail application of six men accused of murdering a 16-year-old Durban high school

pupil is expected to be handed down in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

His body was later found at a nearby river, about two kilometres from where he was killed.

The alleged mastermind behind Mbuthu’s attack is 28-year-old Mlungisi Thabethe, whose family owns the tavern in which Mbuthu was alleged to have stolen 28 cases of alcohol.

Mbuthu and Thabethe were cousins.

It’s understood that the five other suspects worked for Thabethe whose business interests include a carwash and taxi business.

The suspects are alleged to have burnt Mbuthu’s body before putting it into a bag filled with bricks and tossing it into a river.

The State is opposing bail.

The seventh accused in the matter, a 16-year-old juvenile, abandoned his bail application in May and remains in police custody.

