Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

Millions of people have not been paid their R350 grant, which is aimed at assisting unemployed South Africans who receive no other financial assistance from government.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said on Monday the department was still experiencing problems with the payment and administration of the special COVID-19 social relief grant.

This is despite 3.5 million people being approved by the Social Development Department.

Zulu said the slow processing of the special COVID-19 grant was due to various problems such as bank accounts that have not been verified and declined applications.

So far, the department has paid over R1.2 billion and these payments were all for applicants who applied in May.

Zulu said she understood people were frustrated with the slow pace but they’re doing their best.

“Work is currently under way to develop a recourse mechanism, which will attend to the complaints raised while not extending the life span of this intervention.”

Government set aside over R50 billion for the relief fund but only for a limited period, which started from May and ends in October.

