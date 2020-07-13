WATCH: Zindzi Mandela delivers iconic speech on behalf of her father in 1985

The speech she made on 10 February of that year was a response to then-President PW Botha, who had offered to release Mandela, only if he obliged to a number of conditions - all of which were rejected.

JOHANNESBURG - Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, had become a young freedom fighter by the time she delivered a speech on behalf of her father that would ripple across the world.

Mandela died on Monday, aged 59. Many have remembered her for being by her parents' sides while growing up during the anti-apartheid struggle and well after.

The speech she made on 10 February 1985 was a response to then-President PW Botha, who had offered to release Mandela only if he obliged to a number of conditions - all of which were rejected.

Zindzi delivered the speech at a packed Jabulani Stadium in Soweto during a United Democratic Front Rally to celebrate Archbishop Desmond Tutu receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Watch below. You can also read the speech, here.