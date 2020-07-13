WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva on Monday, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there were no shortcuts out of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organization (WHO) said there would be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a media briefing in Geneva on Monday director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there were no shortcuts out of this pandemic.

“Let me be blunt; too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect of this. The only aim of the virus is to find people to infect. Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response.”

Ghebreyesus there must be a focus on using the tools that are available now to suppress transmission and save lives.

“The epicentre of the virus remains in the Americas where more than 50% of the world’s case have been recorded.”

