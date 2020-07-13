WC Health Dept stresses the important of wearing a mask

The province, which now has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the country, has registered 2,348 COVID-19 related deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department has stressed the importance of social responsibility in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening announced the wearing of masks is now mandatory for every person when in a public space.

Provincial head of health Keith Cloete stressed the importance of citizens wearing a mask.

“The mask is not really about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting the other person who you are in contact with. So, it’s really about the responsibility you have towards others as you might be carrying the virus and not be aware of it and it’s about protecting others.”

Cloete said bringing field hospitals like the 862-bed Cape Town International Convention Centre Hospital of Hope and the Thusong Centre in Khayelitsha online, has eased the pressure on the healthcare system.

“Bringing the convention centre online has made a huge difference for the pressure in hospitals and it makes a huge difference for our hospitals not to be overwhelmed.”

