Truck drivers' foundation suspends protests for now

A number of trucks were torched across parts of Cape Town. Some local drivers were against the hiring of foreigners.

CAPE TOWN - The All Truck Drivers Foundation (ATDF) said that it was suspending its protests for now.

The demonstrations had been violent.

A number of trucks were torched across parts of Cape Town.

Some local drivers were against the hiring of foreigners.

Spokesperson Ngcebo Ndlovu believed that foreigners were being given preference.

"They don't want to come to us, they're running away, Transport and Labour [departments] are running away when we are willing to take them to court for not being willing to help us."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.