Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated its sponsorship.

Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season. The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City, imposed by Uefa after its investigation found they were in breach of the Financial Fair Play Regulations.

This is a timeline of how Man City found themselves facing a two-year ban and €30 million fine:

May 2014:

City are fined £49-million by Uefa – they could only name 21 players in the Champions League Squad for 2014/15.

5 November 2018:

@derspiegel publishes leaked information claiming Man City had deceived UEFA by orchestrating specific contracts to comply with the FFP.

7 March 2019:

Uefa begins an investigation into claims of manipulation of contracts by Man City. City respond saying:

“Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal Uefa investigation as an opportunity to bring to an end the speculation resulting in the illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails.”

16 May 2019:

Man City was referred to the Uefa’s Financial Control Body – the investigation concluded there was a case to answer.

6 June 2019:

City appeal the referral.

15 November 2019:

City’s appeal fails. The Court of Arbitration for Sport does not hear the appeal deeming it “inadmissible” due to City not “exhausting all legal remedies available” to challenge a sports-related body.

14 February 2020:

City is dealt a two-year ban from all European competitions. This after the Uefa investigation found that “City committed serious breaches of the Uefa Club licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenues”.

The investigation further found “that in breach of the regulations the Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB”.

The final ban involved the two Champions League seasons, 2020/21 and 2021/22 alongside a €30 million fine.

13 July 2020:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport lifts a two-season ban from European competitions imposed by Uefa.

"The club welcomes the implications of today's ruling as a validation of the club's position and the body of evidence that it was able to present," City said in a statement.