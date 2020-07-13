Strong winds flatten and overturn temp classrooms at Strand school

Several temporary classrooms at Nomzamo High School were gutted overnight, as heavy rains and strong winds pummeled parts of the Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Adverse weather conditions have caused extensive damage at a school in Nomzamo, just outside Strand.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond said that a team had been deployed to the school to determine the extent of the damage.

"The school has been dismissed, both learners and teachers have been sent home for safety reasons because of the debris that is still flying around in the strong winds."

