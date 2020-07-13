Some CT communities hit by flooding as winds, rain batter city

It's the second cold snap since Thursday, when a round of inclement weather chilled the Cape before moving inland.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town and its surrounds are being lashed by a severe cold front.

Heavy rain and gale-force winds are pummeling the peninsula. It's the second cold snap since Thursday when a round of inclement weather chilled the Cape before moving inland.

Emergency officials will continue to assist Capetonians affected by flooding.

Over the weekend, the Sewende Laan settlement in Macassar had to be evacuated after the Eerste River burst its banks.

The area's ward councillor: "We'll also assist with regards to dry ground that we've got available and bring into the area so that they can fill up the area and whatever it is that we can assist with."

Residents at a Dunoon informal settlement were also hit by flooding.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.