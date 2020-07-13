Social Dev Deputy Min Bogopane-Zulu tests positive for COVID-19

Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu is the latest government official to contract the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has announced that she's also tested positive for COVID-19.

Bogopane-Zulu is the latest government official to contract the disease.



Earlier on Monday, Mpumalanga MEC Gillion Mashigo also announced that he is isolating at home for the next 14 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Department spokesperson Cyril Dlamini said the MEC was not showing any symptoms.

“Most of the employees are working from home. However, of course, the MEC has on several occasions has been in the office and employees who have been in contact with the MEC have been requested to conduct the necessary test.”

Meanwhile, Premiers Job Mokgoro, David Makhura and Alan Winde are also in isolation after recently contracting COVID-19.

