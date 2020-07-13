Santaco welcomes Ramaphosa's announcement on taxi carrying capacity

Last month, taxis decided to go against the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, which strictly stipulated that taxis could only carry 70% of its capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Santaco has welcomed the president's announcement but said it wanted to further consult on the conditions attached.

Last month, taxis decided to go against the COVID-19 lockdown regulations, which strictly stipulated that taxis could only carry 70% of its capacity.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave them the green light but on condition that they agreed to open a window for ventilation.

Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said that further consultation was still needed.

"We are quite concerned about the putting in place of rules that defeat the very purpose of what you want to achieve and this is why we continue to engage robustly with the department on some of these factors. Some of them may possibly have a negative impact on the commuting public."

WATCH: Alcohol ban and curfew returns, taxis can now load to full capacity - Ramaphosa

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.