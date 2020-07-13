SA ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela dies

Details surrounding the death of the daughter of former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's daughter are still sketchy.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela has died.

The Department of International Relations on Monday confirmed the death of the daughter of late struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The 59-year-old was a political activist in her own right and was among those who fought the oppressive apartheid regime.

More to follow.