S. Africans battle power cuts amid icy weather conditions

Eskom has been implementing stage 2 load shedding since Friday and a second cold front is making landfall in the Western Cape on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - More cold weather is expected to hit the country this week as South Africans battle with power cuts.

Eskom has been implementing stage 2 loadshedding since Friday and a second cold front is making landfall in the Western Cape on Monday.

• How to check your loadshedding schedule

The combination has left the most vulnerable in society in despair.

The cold weather has led to increased demand for electricity and combined with breakdowns, Eskom has been forced to implement loadshedding for the first time in months.

That was largely guaranteed by lower demand during the hard lockdown but since the resumption of economic activity, the pressure is back on.

It reached breaking point last week and now many families are unable to heat their homes as icy conditions grip large parts of the country.



One Johannesburg resident said that using candles and gas heaters at night puts her family at risk.

“This is so scary. There are hazards. You see these candles and gas are dangerous. Gas can leak and burn the house.”

A homeless man said he found refuge from the cold by building a fire.

A grade 11 learner told EWN that his schoolwork had been affected by the power cuts.

The weather service said that temperatures were expected to drop again this week.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.