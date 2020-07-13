Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

All emergency services remain on high alert, but there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities.

CAPE TOWN - The storm that made landfall overnight is leaving a trail of damage across the Western Cape.

Government's urging the public to limit movement outside as much as possible, while the storm rages.

In Cape Town, there were reports of roofs blown off in Strand, Lavender Hill, Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, Steenberg and Heideveld.

The Nomzamo High School in Strand sustained particularly severe damage.

In Tokai, a tree fell on house, while in Gardens one fell on a car in Waterloo Street.

In the Cape Winelands, there were power outages after a tree fell on powerlines.

The Overberg saw trees falling on houses in Greyton, Caledon and Botrivier, while the Botrivier police station was also damaged.

The Botrivier clinic and a primary school in Greyton also sustained roof damage.

The town of Heuwelkroon and parts of Greyton were without electricity after a big Bloekom tree fell on high voltage cable.

Along the Garden Route, trees were blown over in George where the road between Blanco and the airport was closed due to damaged powerlines.

On the West Coast, a few informal settlement dwellings had roofs blown off by strong winds and flooding.

Coastal areas are still expected to see storm surges and wave heights of up to 12 metres.

