NW man questions different COVID-19 results after missing wife's funeral

David Mokoena questioned his positive test results and a second test which confirmed there was no trace of the virus in his body.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West man has described his heartbreak after not being able to attend his wife’s funeral because he'd contracted the coronavirus only to test negative the very next day.

David Mokoena questioned his positive test results and a second test which confirmed there was no trace of the virus in his body.

Mokoena's negative COVID-19 test came one day too late.

He missed his chance to pay his final respects to the woman he loved for over three decades.

Ellen Mokoena, a cleaner at a primary school in Potchefstroom, was admitted to hospital last month with breathing difficulties.

She passed away and days later doctors discovered she had COVID-19.

*Jozi mom relives trauma of testing positive for COVID-19 & negative days later

As a result, all family members who had been in contact with Ellen had to be tested.

David’s results came back positive, meaning that he wasn’t able to join his family at Ellen’s funeral.

Mokoena's eldest son, Godfrey, said that his father was traumatised as he never got the opportunity to say goodbye love of his life.

“He was so emotional. We want answers. He is still traumatised. He has no closure.”

He went for a second test before the funeral, but the results came one day too late.

Meanwhile, Professor Shabir Madhi, who is leading South Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccine trial, said that he suspected that the second test was conducted when the patient might have already recovered.

“After a period of time the tests can come back negative. It’s possible if it was done towards the end of the infection.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.