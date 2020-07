No arrests after girl (9) fatally shot in CT

The girl was struck by a bullet on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - No arrest have been made after a nine-year-old girl was shot and killed Kraaifontein this weekend.

Ward councillor Simpiwe Nonkeyizana said: “They target our vulnerable children and women. They’re afraid to walk alone, it’s like they’re walking in a war zone.”

