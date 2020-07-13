Brilliant Chicken Licken honours people who kept us entertained during lockdown

Preneil Pillay | As Chicken Licken has stated; "it takes a Soulful Nation to make it through these tough times. Their new ad is absolutely brilliant and really embraces Mzansi's character and personality during tough times. Brilliant!

"It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA."

The ad features the hilarious and incredible comedian, Tyson Ngubeni - who gave us this absolute gem during #LockdownSA!

Special correspondent Bob O'Connor pic.twitter.com/raAjFguwRz — Tyson Ngubeni (@tysonngubeni) May 14, 2020

[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

Watch the latest ad, which is trending all over social media...

It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq — Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020

