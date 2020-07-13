Mkhize: the COVID-19 surge is still on its way

The minister says we need to be prepared, and that even members of the public support the alcohol ban by government.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday a surge in COVID-19 infections is coming - and it could be higher if government did not tighten lockdown restrictions.

Mkhize led the social cluster briefing on the tightened regulations under level 3 of the lockdown as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

Earlier, the National COVID-19 Command Council briefed the media on the new regulations, which include a ban on alcohol sales and a curfew.

Mkhize again appealed to South Africans to act responsibly, saying controlling the virus was entirely up to their behavior.

Mkhize added that while the initial lockdown did not prevent a surge in cases, it did manage to limit its severity.

"It's not inevitable that whatever was predicted is actually what's going to happen, and so we can have the surge at a lower level even though the peak is now. But it may not necessarily be at the worst, pessimistic scenario."

Mkhize has also touched on the contentious issue of taxis accepting that social distancing would be hard to achieve.

"But that is an ideal situation that doesn't exist in the taxis, so we begin to see the need to put in mitigating steps to try and assist in that situation."

Support for no-booze rule

Speaking on the new rules to ban the sale and distribution of alcohol, Mkhize said that many South Africans welcomed and supported decision.

A number of alcohol traders have expressed concern about the ban. But the minister said government received support.

He added that government was seriously concerned about alcohol consumption.

"We're one of the countries that drinks the most, and in the WHO Afro region, at 64.6 grams of absolute alcohol per capita per day, that's about five or six standard drinks of 12 grams of absolute alcohol. That's about 15ml per day. In other countries it's 14 grams per drinker, per day. That's a matter of concern."

Mkhize said alcohol-related trauma patients were stretching hospital resources.

"In some instances, when you deal with someone who's got a stabbed heart, literally everything freezes, and everybody will run into theatre, even without being fully scrubbed. That's the nature of the disruption that comes with the level of emergency crated by the trauma," he said.