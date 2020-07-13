Minister Pandor shocked by passing of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that the department was still busy gathering information regarding her passing and would be able to put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that she was shocked by the passing of South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

The 59-year old was scheduled to travel back to Denmark but was restricted by the COVID-19 lockdown travel ban.

Minister Pandor said that the department was still busy gathering information regarding her passing and would be able to put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

Her department confirmed the death of the 59-year-old daughter of late struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela this morning.

She was a political activist and was among those who fought the oppressive apartheid regime.

She first took up her position as the ambassador to Denmark in 2015.

The minister, on behalf of the department and herself, expressed deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues.

Many South Africans have reacted to Mandela's death with shock and disbelief.

Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi said that he was devastated.

"We know that she holds a very special place in the hearts of democratic, peace-loving, liberated South Africans."

