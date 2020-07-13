Metrorail on CT’s southern line resume operations

Severe weather caused the suspension of operations between Cape Town and Retreat.

CAPE TOWN - Train services on the City of Cape Town’s southern line have resumed on Monday.

Monday morning's trains operating between Cape Town and Retreat were suspended, following damage to overhead power supply systems as a result of severe weather conditions.

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott said: “The train service between Cape Town and Retreat has resumed after we had to suspend it earlier and this was due to roof sheets that were blown over to the railway tracks between Mowbray and Rosebank. The sheets damaged the overhead power supply. This has been restored in the meantime and trains are starting to operate.”

