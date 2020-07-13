Man arrested after Kraaifontein's Gaylin Cupido (6) was killed

Gaylin Cupido was caught in the crossfire of gun violence in Scottsdene on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a six-year-old child in Kraaifontein.

Gaylin Cupido was caught in the crossfire of gun violence in Scottsdene on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, a suspect was apprehended.

Cupido was walking with her mother on Saturday night when shots were fired. The six-year-old was hit by a stray bullet.

It's being speculated gangsters had attacked rivals under the cover of darkness during load shedding.

Kraaifontein community activist Shaneal Nathan is appealing to the public to help the family raise funds to bury their little girl.

“This is what makes this sadder. The fact that they don’t even have the finances for a dignified burial. Her life was robbed from her and she deserves a proper burial.”

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana gave details of the arrest: “A 24-year-old man was arrested by the flying squad with the assistance of the Kraaifontein SAPS members. The suspect is arrested in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl.”

The alleged gangster's expected to appear in court soon.

