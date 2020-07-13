KZN Health Dept pleased with COVID-19 measures as figures lower than projected

The coronavirus ministerial advisory committee had projected the province would have more than 200,000 patients by the middle of this month.

DURBAN - Health authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 were showing positive results as infections and deaths remained lower than originally anticipated.

However, there are just over 25,000 confirmed cases since March.

At least 5,000 COVID-19 patients were expected to be in ICU and high care at this time in the province. However, just under 50 patients were utilising these facilities at this point.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has refuted claims that the province was not testing enough people.

“We don’t have these numbers because we are not testing. We are conducting enough tests.”

Simelane-Zulu said they were, however, worried about a dramatic increase in infections and had developed a health promotion strategy to raise greater awareness about the virus.

