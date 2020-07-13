Fierce winds see Metrorail suspend CT service
Metrorail said that parts of what could be a roof were blown onto a section of the tracks between Mowbray and Rosebank.
CAPE TOWN - Train services on the Cape Town's southern line have been suspended due to gale-force winds.
The rail service resumed limited operations on 1 July for the first time since the country went into the coronavirus lockdown at the end of March.
In Cape Town, Metrorail was only operating on the southern line.