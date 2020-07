Eskom: Power supply to remain tight for the rest of the week

Rolling outages will be implemented until 10 pm on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said power supply will be tight for the rest of the week.

The power utility said it hasn't made enough progress in repairing broken down generating units.

Meanwhile, inclement weather comes as stage two load shedding continues on Monday.

