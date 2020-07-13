CT train service resumes after overhead power restored

This morning, trains operating between Cape Town and Retreat were suspended following damage to overhead power supply systems as a result of severe weather conditions.

CAPE TOWN - Train services on the city's southern line have resumed.

This morning, trains operating between Cape Town and Retreat were suspended following damage to overhead power supply systems as a result of severe weather conditions.

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott: "The train service between Cape Town and Retreat has resumed after we had to suspend it earlier. This was due to roof sheets that were blown onto the railway tracks between Mowbray and Rosebank. These sheets damaged the overhead power supply and this has been restored in the meantime and trains are starting to operate."

