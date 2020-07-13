ANC in Parliament vows to continue land reform fight in honour of Zindzi Mandela

Mandela's outspokenness put her on a collision course with Dirco when she tweeted her views about land expropriation.

JOHANNESBURG - As tributes pour in from around the country for Zindzi Mandela, the ANC caucus said on Monday it would continue work on land reform by amending section 25 of the Constitution and returning the land to its rightful owners - an issue that was close to Mandela’s heart.



National party spokesperson Pule Mabe said a virtual memorial is being organised in her honour, with a platform for the public to submit their own condolence messages.

She passed away at the age of 59 at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning. Mandela is being remembered as a struggle icon, and Water Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said Mandela detested being seen only as the daughter of Nelson Mandela And Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Read: President Ramaphosa mourns 'icon of transformation' Zindzi Mandela

Her fearlessness propelled many young people to join the struggle for freedom, said the ANC caucus.

And while her outspokenness put her on a collision course with the department of international relations when she tweeted her views about land expropriation, the ANC caucus said its ad-hoc committee would continue work in her honour to amend the constitution to return land to its rightful owners.

Meanwhile, the EFF commended Mandela for her unwavering support to her mother and her legacy even when the ANC persecuted Madikizela-Mandela.

"Like her mum, she was not afraid to speak her mind. She joined the rest of South Africans in fighting for the freedom of this country," said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Read: Zindzi Mandela was a fierce liberator with a kind heart

Nobutho, the warrior

Friend and fellow comrade Nomvula Mokonyana told Eyewitness News that after speaking to her only last week, she still can’t believe the news

"She was a fighter to the end. Her views were never second-guessed. That's Zindzi for you - a great combination of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela in one."

The caucus said it joined millions of South Africans in mourning her untimely passing, adding she was a patriot who lived her life with bravery following her name: Nobutho - the warrior.

The ANC in Parliament said the loss of Mandela was felt more as it occurred on the same day that her brother Thembekile died in a car crash in 1969.

Mandela was deputy president of the Soweto Youth Congress, and was recruited as an Umkhonto we Sizwe underground operative.