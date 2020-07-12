Zikalala expects Ramaphosa to announce stricter COVID-19 measures

This comes amid an increasing number of infections and deaths linked to the coronavirus.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

There are now over 264,000 cases and close to 4,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in South Africa.

Provinces like Gauteng have already called on the national command council to consider tighter restrictions.

Zikalala said KZN is already gearing up to implement tighter measures to reduce the COVID-19 spread.

“The president is going to address the nation and from that address, we will be developing strict measures from what is existing and it will depend on what is added if there will be any additions from the address by the president.”

The province has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

There are now close to 24,000 recorded cases about 10,000 up from last week.

While over 6,000 people have recovered, the virus has claimed 280 lives in the province.

