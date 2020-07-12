Western Cape warned to prepare for 'biggest storm yet' at midnight on Sunday

Indications are that conditions may be more severe than the cold front this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has warned the Cape to brace for a severe storm set to make landfall at midnight on Sunday.

Over the past few days, a number of informal settlements have been affected by heavy rain and roads flooded.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “This will be the biggest one we’ve seen yet. We’ve been advised by the South African Weather Services that the storm is expected to hit the provinces by midnight on the west coast near Cape Columbine. It will move across the province from west to east on Monday.”

The department said conditions along the coastal areas are expected to be severely affected with storm surges and wave heights of up to 12 metres in some areas.

