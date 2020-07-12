‘We’re going to knock on department, Motshekga’s doors’

Cosas is one of the groups calling for schools to stay closed as the country heads towards the COVID-19 peak.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) is taking its fight to shutdown schools to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

This week pupils in grades R, 6 and 11 joined grade 7s and 12s who returned last month, but over the past few weeks Cosas has been leading demonstrations to shutdown schools that have reopened.

Cosas this week sat down with the Western Cape education MEC following weeks of protests.

MEC spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said: “What was agreed was that Cosas will have access to a particular individual they could call if they had any concerns about safety at a school.”

Cosas representative Mphumzi Giwu said as COVID-19 infections increased, only grade 12s should be at school.

“We want to look at a broader campaign. We want to knock on the national Department of Education and Angie Motshekga’s doors.”

Meanwhile, Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa Movement has vowed to protest every Friday until Motshekga closes schools, arguing not all schools are ready to open.

The group handed over a memorandum of demands to the national department on Friday.

