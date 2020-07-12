20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Special official funeral for Queen Noloyiso Sandile

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for the queen.

Queen Noloyiso Sandile. Picture: @SAGovernment/Twitter
Queen Noloyiso Sandile. Picture: @SAGovernment/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AmaRharhabe Queen Noloyiso Sandile's funeral service got under way in King William's Town on Sunday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for the queen. She passed away in hospital on Wednesday from COVID-19.

The queen will be buried at Mngqesha Great Place in King William's Town.

The amaRharhabe has been an independent sovereign kingship since the 18th century. Its status was affirmed by a 2016 North Gauteng High Court judgment, overturning an earlier decision by the Nhlapo Commission.

WATCH: Funeral of the Queen of AmaRharhabe

