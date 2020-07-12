Violent attacks on truck drivers ‘destroying economy, livelihoods’

A number of trucks were set alight after drivers protested against the employment of foreign nationals in the past week.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has condemned the spate of violent attacks on freight operators.

Transport MMC Felicity Purchase said the protests were affecting many people in the industry.

“Thousands rely on this industry for job. It’s not only the truck drivers but also those who work in factories and on farms.”

She added: “The spate of violent attacks on freight operators has had the opposite effect. They are destroying the economy and livelihoods. They are putting lives in danger. COVID-19 has had enough of an impact already.”

Purchase said it was disappointing that police had not arrested those responsible for the attacks.

