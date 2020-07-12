Tourism sector wants answers after flip-flop by Presidency

Western Cape MMC for Economic Opportunities James Vos said the tourism minister must urgently provide clarity on the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The tourism sector wants clarity about regulations after the Presidency backtracked on a decision to open accommodation for leisure within provinces.

A post on the Presidency’s Twitter page on the matter was quickly taken down on Friday.

Western Cape MMC for Economic Opportunities James Vos said the tourism minister must urgently provide clarity on the matter.

“We cannot afford this any longer. Businesses are bleeding. We need tourism to help with economic recovery. In Cape Town we are ready to go. We will continue to petition national government to open all sectors of the tourism industry.”

Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier has criticised the Presidency.

“Such flip-flopping by the Presidency is completely unacceptable. At a time when many South African’s livelihoods are on the line, such indecision and confusion is devastating for businesses who have done everything necessary to put in place health and safety measures and have already begun to open.”

Maynier has also called for clarity.

“Clarity by national government, be it the national Minister of Tourism, or the national Minister of Cooperative Governance and Cooperative Affairs is now imperative. I, as well as the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and Southern African Tourism Services Association (SATSA), firmly believe that tourism for leisure within provinces is already permitted under Alert Level 3 and should stay that way.”

Here are the activities that are now allowed at Level 3. We picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case. See this statement for more information: https://t.co/hQnwYUNN6s #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7t4Q7vxCKl — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.