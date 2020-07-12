Senior official at Limpopo Premier’s office tests positive for COVID-19

This is the second confirmed case at the office of the premier after a police officer manning a guard room tested positive a few weeks back.

JOHANNESBURG - A senior official in the Limpopo Office of the Premier has tested positive for COVID-19.

Premier spokesperson Kenny Mathivha said while it’s not clear where the official contracted the virus from, staff members who had contact with him have now been traced and are in self-isolation.

“The Office of the Premier in Limpopo can confirm that one has tested positive and is now in self-quarantine and all those who came into contact with him are also being traced and tested so we can determine where the virus stems from.”

Just this past week, the premiers of Gauteng, the Western Cape and North West tested positive for the coronavirus.

