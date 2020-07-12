20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -1°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 7°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • -4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will resume on Monday.

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the last week,” the statement read.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA