Eskom: Load shedding to continue on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will resume on Monday.
“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the last week,” the statement read.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 12, 2020
Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, then resume at 09:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5TrhOWo7bP