Load shedding ‘final nail in coffin’ for SA businesses

Eskom has been implementing stage two load shedding since Friday due to breakdowns and high demand.

CAPE TOWN - An inconsistent power supply combined with the impact of COVID-19 will be the final nail in the coffin for some businesses.

That's the view of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

Just when businesses thought things couldn't get worse, load shedding has resurfaced to add more pressure.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Geoff Jacobs said businesses that haven't been able to operate normally due to the lockdown were already battling to get back on track.

“Some businesses cannot operate, and we worry about their futures. Some were doing well and were turning things around.”

Jacobs said businesses would struggle to recover from the lockdown and an inconsistent energy supply.

He said there were expectations that Eskom would have done maintenance was done when demand was low during the hard lockdown.

“We knew winter was coming. This happens every year. We expect that Eskom will let us down in winter, that’s not acceptable.”

