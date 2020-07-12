Day 3: Load shedding resumes in SA

It’s the third consecutive day of rotational power cuts as the utility deals with a constrained generation system.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it would implement stage two load shedding from 8am until 10pm on Sunday.

It said load shedding was necessary to replenish its emergency reserves to prepare for the coming week.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said technicians managed to bring several units back online.

“Teams have successfully serviced three generation units. These have added a combined 1,565 MW capacity to the system which adds to the return of yesterday’s units.”

#POWERALERT 1



Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, then resume at 08:00 tomorrow.@News24 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/IQkObJWqA5 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 11, 2020

Eskom's stage 2 load-shedding resumes at 8:00.



City-supplied customers are on Stage 1. The City will assess the generation situation during the morning and advise of any changes affecting City-supplied customers by midday.



Visit https://t.co/3texUzBq6d for schedules. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/NDXVvSkDiR — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 12, 2020

