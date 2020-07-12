CT duo arrested for being in possession of more than 150kgs of stolen copper

The goods have an estimated scrap value of over R13,000.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town law enforcement have apprehended two suspects in possession of more than 150 kilograms of stolen copper cables.

City law enforcement's Wayne Dyason said officers caught the duo outside a scrap metal dealer in Elsies River.

“They approached the male suspects inside their vehicle. The males responded and said they worked for a scrap metal dealer but the owner of the business, upon questioning, refuted that claim. The officials checked the vehicle and discovered copper cable of two major cell phone service providers.”

Dyason noted there has been a spate of copper thefts at various cell phone towers around the city.

