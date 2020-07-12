Cops warn drug dealers: ‘We are a step ahead of you’

Police found more than 12,000 mandrax tablets at the house and an undisclosed amount of money during a recent raid.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected drug dealer is spending the weekend behind bars after he was nabbed for the possession of drugs worth more than R750,000.

The suspect was apprehended during a police operation in Kwanobuhle on Thursday night.

Police found more than 12,000 mandrax tablets at the house and an undisclosed amount of money.

The drugs have an estimated street value of R755,580.

The police’s Priscila Naidu said: “The suspect is detained on a charge for dealing drugs and will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Monday, 13 July. The operation has been hailed as a huge success by provincial commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga.”

The commissioner has issued a stern warning to drug dealers.

“Drug dealers need to know that we are a step ahead of their activities and our efforts to cripple their business are intensifying every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. There is no place for them in this province and we will not hesitate to expose, arrest and send them to prison.”