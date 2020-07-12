Cops, SANDF members arrested after deadly Gauteng church hostage incident

Five people were shot dead on Saturday following and alleged factional battles at the headquarters of the church in the west of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - SAPS, South African Defence Force members and JMPD officials are part of a group of 40 people arrested in connection with a deadly attack at the Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Congregants, including women and children, were taken hostage as the attackers attempted to take over the church.

Police said the leadership battle would be the focus of their investigation.

Spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “There are two conflicting groups in this church. We are investigating that and possible motives. We are also receiving information on other theories that we are exploring.”

This is not the first clash between the factions, who have been at war since its leader died in 2016.

#sapsGP Early hours this morning #SAPS was alerted to a hostage situation & shooting @ International Pentcost Holiness Church, Zuurbekom, 30 suspects arrested & seized more than 25 firearms. 5 fatalities are confirmed. The scene is still active with SAPS Hostage Negotiators. TM pic.twitter.com/5sMjYkYFjg — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 11, 2020

