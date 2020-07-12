CoCT ‘ready’ to contest court case seeking to halt all evictions

The Legal Resources Centre alongside the South African Human Rights Commission has filed court papers, seeking to urgently interdict all forms of eviction.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was ready to contest a court case seeking to halt all evictions.

The move was sparked by the forced removal of a naked man in Khayelitsha last week.

His structure was among those illegally erected on municipal land.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said the city had already lost over 350 hectares of land in the last two years due to land invasions.

“We believe we have a duty to protect our land. We follow due procedure; we believe we act within the confinements of the Constitution of the country. The land invaders, with the NGOs supporting them, do not understand the role the city in that regard and they believe that the city is acting illegally by breaking down structures.”

The matter will be heard in court on Wednesday.

