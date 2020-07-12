Buffalo City council speaker Alfred Mtsi dies of COVID-19 complications

Alfred Mtsi passed on Sunday morning after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Buffalo City’s council speaker has died due to COVID-19 complications.

Buffalo City Mayor Xola Pakati described the late speaker as a humble yet visionary leader in the Eastern Cape.

Pakati said he had worked with Mtsi for many years within the ANC.

He said Mtsi's death was a great loss to the Buffalo City Municipality.

"It is sad to announce that this humble, soft-spoken yet decisive and visionary leader of the people of the Eastern Cape and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality ceased to breath in the early hours of today.

"This dedicated activist of the ANC and a champion of the development of the people of South Africa has departed from this earth. We wish to send our condolences to the Mtsi family, and we call on all residents of the city to put the family in their thoughts and prayers as it goes through this difficult moment."

Mtsi is the third ANC councilor in the municipality to succumb to the coronavirus this month.

More than 48,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and 664 have died.

Over 30,000 people have recovered.

The Eastern Cape has the third most cases in the country behind the Western Cape and Gauteng.

