Almost 60,000 people recover from COVID-19 in the Western Cape

The province is dealing with just over 16,000 active cases of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - Almost 60 000 people have managed to beat the coronavirus in the Western Cape.

The province is dealing with just over 16,000 active cases of COVID-19.

So far more than 77,400 people have been infected.

Twenty more people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the Western Cape.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2,343.

More than 1,600 are currently being treated in hospital with 289 in ICU or high care.

Premier Alan Winde said the use of high-flow nasal oxygen and dexamethasone have emerged as very successful treatments in severe cases.

Despite these scientific advancements, the most basic rules of handwashing, hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing are still the most effective tools to prevent the spread of the virus.

Winde himself tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and is currently self-isolating at home.

The Western Cape now trails Gauteng, which has emerged as the epicentre of the outbreak.

South Africa is among the top 10 worst affected countries in the world with over 264,000 COVID-19 cases.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.