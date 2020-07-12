9-year-old girl fatally shot in Cape Town, SAPS looking for suspect(s)

The incident took place in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A nine-year-old girl has been shot and killed in Cape Town.

The incident took place in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein on Saturday night.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “According to information, a nine-year-old girl was shot and fatally wounded by a suspect or suspects who are yet to be identified. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment where she died due to an injury sustained. The circumstances around this incident are under investigation.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.