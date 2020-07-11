WHO: Eradication of coronavirus ‘unlikely’

Over 500,000 people have died from the virus since its outbreak in China late last year.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - With over 12 million COVID-19 cases globally, the World Health Organisation said it was unlikely that the coronavirus would be eliminated.

Head of WHO’s emergencies programme Mike Ryan said: “You need a system that can detect the small flames. The smoke may be detected by good detection, good surveillance, aggressive testing and by isolation. We all need to remain vigilant.”

Ryan said by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks moving backwards in terms of lockdown.

‘LASTING IMPACT’

A number of people are raising concerns about the lasting impact of COVID-19 symptoms even after they have tested negative.

The patients have dubbed themselves “long haulers” as a result of this phenomenon.

Some people who have recovered from the virus say they’re still experience chest tightness, severe headaches, fatigue and joint pains for months.

Doctor Charl van Loggerenberg from the International SOS said the cause of prolonged symptoms was unknown.

“Currently medicine is not putting on a specific syndrome or phenomenon. However, we can draw some logical parallels with other infections we’ve seen over time. There are many other viral infections.”

