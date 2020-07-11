Water supply finally restored at Helen Joseph Hospital

Patients were unable to bath, including those in the COVID-19 ward on the seventh floor.

JOHANNESBURG - Water supply has been fully restored at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

There had been water supply issues for 72 hours after a suspected internal burst pipe.

For three days patients, including those admitted in the COVID-19 ward were unable to bath, creating a serious health risk.

Technicians worked around the clock to resolve the problem as Joburg Water’s Mlimandlela Ndamase explained: “The assessment of the reservoirs that supply the hospital with water that are maintained and operated by Joburg Water did show the system is fully operational and fully able to supply the needs of the particular hospital.”

